LIVE UPDATES: Dust storm hits the Valley as monsoon storms ramp up across Arizona

PHOENIX — The Valley's first round of monsoon storms this season is moving into the area!

Follow the storms as they move in on our live radar below.

ABC15 Arizona Live Video

Rain chances will continue for the area tomorrow.

Follow the latest updates of today's storms below:

6:25 p.m.

Multiple outflow boundaries can be seen heading towards the Phoenix Metro. Expect an increase of dust into the area, and a reduction in visibilities. #azwx pic.twitter.com/n4diAGLjAx — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) July 3, 2025

6:20 p.m.

Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport has issued a ground stop due to high winds. The stop is expected to continue until 7:15 p.m.

6:09 p.m.

🚨 HEAVY RAIN & FLASH FLOOD RISK TONIGHT 🚨



Storms dumping up to 1.5” of rain per hour are firing up across AZ…and could zero in on Phoenix tonight.



If they stall, flash flooding is possible ⚠️



Via @NWSWPC pic.twitter.com/Aw9nkX8sQu — Jorge Torres (@JorgeTWeather) July 3, 2025

6 p.m.

L-202 in the East Valley: Blowing dust is moving in. NEVER drive into a dust storm. Pull over, turn off your lights and wait it out.



More tips: https://t.co/Jf2rBziorn pic.twitter.com/Gu0wf67W60 — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) July 3, 2025

8:15 a.m.

Tough to spot, but a lone shower is popping near Lookout Mountain this morning 🌧️



More scattered storms are expected across the Valley later today ⛈️ pic.twitter.com/7vdx20cZq0 — Jorge Torres (@JorgeTWeather) July 2, 2025

8:05 a.m.

⚠️ STORM THREAT TODAY⚡️🌵



Monsoon moisture is surging in, bringing a 40% chance for storms in the Valley later today.



Watch for:

🌩️ Lightning

🌧️ Downpours

💨 Gusty winds & blowing dust



Highs hit 107°, but it’s the storms that could steal the show. pic.twitter.com/mXM8JAQ1ng — Jorge Torres (@JorgeTWeather) July 2, 2025

5:05 a.m.