MCAO, Arizona lawmakers to announce 'Preston's Law' at state capitol

PHOENIX — State lawmakers and the Maricopa County Attorney's Office are set to introduce "Preston's Law" Thursday.

The legislation seeks to strengthen the criteria for aggravated assault charges and would include a provision targeting assaults involving two or more accomplices, which would result in enhanced penalties.

The law is named after Preston Lord, a 16-year-old from San Tan Valley who was killed by a group of teens at a Halloween party in Queen Creek in 2023.

Seven teens are currently facing charges in connection to Lord's murder. All of the teens are still going through the legal process and are innocent until proven guilty.

The killing sent shock waves through the East Valley, leading to several police agencies turning their attention to combatting teen violence in their communities.

Three cities, Chandler, Gilbert, and Tempe, have since passed ordinances restricting access to brass knuckles in the community after investigations into teen violence commenced.

Legislation related to teen violence in the East Valley was worked on during last year's state legislative session, but nothing was signed into law in 2024.