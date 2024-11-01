Arizona Crime Uncovered: Learning more about Preston Lord's murder one year later

QUEEN CREEK, AZ — Arizona Crime Uncovered is an expansion of ABC15's series working to bring awareness to victims who are still awaiting justice and provides an in-depth look at cases still unfolding.

Each episode of Arizona Crime Uncovered breaks down a timeline of the case, where it stands now, and if any help is needed from the community.

Our latest episode looks back at the tragic death of Preston Lord and the change that has come since that day.

Ashley Holden sits down one-on-one with Queen Creek Police Chief Randy Brice to discuss the department's response that night, and where the case surrounding Preston's murder stands one year later.

Preston's murder sparked a movement, as the community fought for justice and joined voices to raise concerns about teen violence. Dozens of arrests in teen violence cases followed, and the community had major questions for area law enforcement.

One year later, calls for justice still ring throughout the East Valley. Seven suspects face homicide charges but several are out on bail amid court battles and the fight against teen violence continues.

Watch part one of the episode in the player above. Watch the full episode on your ABC15 TV streaming app at 8:30 p.m. on Friday and throughout the weekend.