Hundreds 'Light the Night' walking in honor of Preston Lord

QUEEN CREEK, AZ — Hundreds of community members gathered in Queen Creek for a walk to honor Preston Lord and his family Tuesday night.

The 16-year-old was assaulted at a Halloween party in October and later died.

The “Light the Night” community walk marked one month since the party.

People showed up in orange, according to the teen’s obituary it was a color he loved.

The group began the walk at a Queen Creek school and walked around two miles to the Queen Creek Community/Law Enforcement Chambers.

During the gathering a singer perfomed and Preston's aunt addressed the crowd.

“It’s been a month since our family got a call that would change our lives forever,” said Melissa Lord.

Through tears she spoke, thanking the community for their support and asking for prayers.

She said she knows everyone who walked wants justice and answers, addressing the fact that there have still been no arrests in the case.

“It’s been a month since no answers,” said Melissa. “I know that we want answers but more than anything we don't just want an arrest, we want a conviction.”

A $10,000 reward remains for any information.

The department told ABC15 they would be providing another update later this week.