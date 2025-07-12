Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
ABC15 Listens: Arizonans share concerns about possible Medicaid changes

ABC15 is continuing to listen to viewer concerns as President Donald Trump’s “Big Beautiful Bill” leads to possible Medicaid cuts. One viewer, Andrea, sent a message to our newsroom about her 92-year-old mother with dementia who is in a care facility in Chandler.
One viewer, Andrea, sent a message to our newsroom about her 92-year-old mother with dementia who is in a care facility in Chandler.

"Medicaid pays part of her cost. I am terrified that the new big beautiful bill will stop Medicaid from paying a part of the cost. I cannot care for her as I am not equipped to handle her medical care needs," Andrea wrote, hoping to get answers for families like her own.

ABC15 took Andrea's concerns to a Friday event with Senator Mark Kelly as he addressed Medicaid and SNAP benefits, and how changes will impact Arizonans.

