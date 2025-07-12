Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Two officers, woman hurt during crash involving police cruiser in south Phoenix

The crash happened on 19th Avenue between Broadway and Lower Buckeye roads
PHOENIX — Two officers and a civilian have been taken to a hospital after a crash involving a Phoenix police cruiser.

At around 6 p.m. Friday, emergency crews were called to 19th Avenue, between Broadway and Lowe Buckeye roads for a crash.

The crash involved two vehicles, a car and a police SUV.

A woman in the car was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Two officers in the SUV were also taken to a hospital. Their conditions are unclear at this time.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

