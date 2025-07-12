Two officers, woman hurt during crash involving police cruiser in south Phoenix

PHOENIX — Two officers and a civilian have been taken to a hospital after a crash involving a Phoenix police cruiser.

At around 6 p.m. Friday, emergency crews were called to 19th Avenue, between Broadway and Lowe Buckeye roads for a crash.

The crash involved two vehicles, a car and a police SUV.

A woman in the car was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Two officers in the SUV were also taken to a hospital. Their conditions are unclear at this time.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.