Tempe votes to adopt new ordinance to ban brass knuckles in public

TEMPE, AZ — Another East Valley city adopted a new ordinance targeting brass knuckles. Thursday Tempe's Council vote came just months after Chandler and Gilbert also adopted new ordinances restricting brass knuckles.

A teen violence victim has been speaking out across the Valley, pushing for more restrictions on brass knuckles. Now in Tempe, the city's ordinance goes a step further than the rest.

"This ordinance hits close to home for our family," said Stephanie Jarnagan.

Stephanie and her son Connor Jarnagan have traveled across the Valley sharing the teen's story.

"When I was randomly and unexpectedly hit from behind on the back of my head, I immediately felt blood rushing down my neck onto my sweater," said Connor.

A victim of teen violence, Connor was attacked at the Gilbert in-n-out in December 2022. The assault was so violent, that brass knuckles were used.

"Our family decided to deal from trauma of our personal experience by taking a stand against brass knuckles," said Stephanie.

Connor has worked to spark positive change, pushing for restrictions when it comes to brass knuckles. The teen spoke before both Chandler and Gilbert passed new ordinances banning the possession or sale of brass knuckles to minors back in May.

"If you search for light there can be good that comes out of any situation," said Connor.

On Thursday, he spoke again in Tempe, but the proposed ordinance went a step further than the rest.

"Tempe’s brass knuckles ordinance is the most comprehensive one to date," said Stephanie.

The language bans the possession of brass knuckles for people of all ages in public. It also bans sale to minors and has a thorough description of materials that the weapon could be made of.

"We know that brass knuckles can be made from made different materials plastic, bone, metal," said Stephanie. "And their language is all encompassing."

Councilwoman Berdetta Hodge said she worked on the language for six to eight months with input from the Jarnagans.

"I didn’t even realize this was a problem," said Hodge. "But one child that gets affected, like Connor, is one too many."

The council passed the new ordinance unanimously. Connor and his mom are already focused on taking their fight back to the State Capitol.

"We definitely plan on going back to the capitol, hopefully for a full ban this time," said Connor.

Multiple Tempe council members promised their support.

"I hope this is a monopoly effect," said Councilwoman Hodge. "That we all take precedents not in just the East Valley. I want it to be state wide.."

The changes in Tempe are set to take effect in 30 days.