Laws outlawing 'unruly gatherings' and brass knuckles go into effect Monday in Chandler

CHANDLER, AZ — Starting Monday, new laws created in the wake of teen violence incidents will be going into effect.

On June 24, the city will implement laws outlawing unruly gatherings and brass knuckles for minors.

Businesses and short-term rental properties have been provided notices, and an education campaign for young adults and families is also set to begin.

Earlier this year, ABC15’s Ashley Holden spoke with an East Valley teen, Connor Jarnagan, who was the victim of an attack in Gilbert. His attackers reportedly used brass knuckles to punch him

Court documents obtained by ABC15 said witnesses saw the same teen arrested for Jarnagan's attack assault another teen with brass knuckles just weeks before.

Teen assaulted with brass knuckles pushing for change

"We were just thinking for a while, and we realized brass knuckles have no place in our community," said Jarnagan, who started pushing for a ban or limit on the weapons.

FULL COVERAGE: East Valley teen violence

For more information on efforts to combat teen violence and the new laws, click here.

WE'RE HERE TO HELP Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you! Email us: share@abc15.com Follow us: Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

According to Chandler officials provided the following information about the laws going into effect:

Unruly Gathering Law



Police can disperse an unruly gathering and either cite or charge those responsible.

A person attending an unruly gathering can be cited if they fail to follow an order of a police officer to disperse. Repeat offenders can be charged.

Parents can face violations for actions of their children under 18 years old.

Violators can be charged with a class one misdemeanor if any of the following occur:

person under 21 possessing or consuming alcohol illegal drugs act designated a felony under state law physical altercation that results in injury previous citation for unruly gathering within prior 180 days Violators can be issued a citation and fined or they can be charged with a class one misdemeanor.



Brass Knuckles Law



Person under 18 years old prohibited from possessing/purchasing brass knuckles.

Businesses must confirm person purchasing brass knuckles is at least 18 years old.

Violators can be charged with a class one misdemeanor.

Class One Misdemeanor



Most serious offense that can be prosecuted in municipal court.

Person guilty of a class one misdemeanor can face fines up to $2,500, with up to six months in jail and three years of probation.

Have a news tip related to teen violence in the Valley? Email us at teenviolence@abc15.com.