Chandler City Council votes to adopt ordinances for brass knuckles, unruly gatherings

CHANDLER, AZ — Chandler City Council unanimously voted to adopt two ordinances Thursday that would prohibit unruly gatherings and minors possessing brass knuckles.

The introduction of the ordinances were approved unanimously by the city council earlier this month. After the final vote Thursday, the ordinances will take effect on June 24.

Video in the player above includes previous coverage on the ordinances.

According to a release from the city, the ordinances "provide educational and enforcement tolls intended to prevent and deter teen violence.

FULL COVERAGE: East Valley teen violence

One ordinance makes it unlawful to permit, organize, host or attend "unruly gatherings." According to the City, such gatherings include minors possessing or consuming alcohol, illegal drugs, acts designated a felony under state law, and a physical altercation that results in injury. Those responsible for the gathering could also be arrested and charged if they have a previous citation against them for unruly gathering within the past 180 days.

If a minor is hosting an unruly gathering, the parents or guardians of the juvenile would also be held responsible, according to the City.

The second ordinance prohibits minors from possessing brass or metal knuckles.

Violations of either ordinance could be met with a fine, jail time and probation.

The City says it will conduct "extensive" community outreach to educate residents about the new laws once they take effect.

Gilbert City Council approved similar ordinances earlier this week.

Have a news tip related to teen violence in the Valley? Email us at teenviolence@abc15.com.