Gilbert Council approves ordinance changes targeting teen violence

GILBERT, AZ — The Gilbert Town Council Tuesday approved two ordinance changes that target teen violence.

One ordinance bans the sale or possession of brass knuckles to minors, while the other targets unruly gatherings.

One victim of teen violence spoke out at the town council meeting, minutes before the two separate votes. Connor Jarnagan was attacked at the Gilbert In-N-Out back in December of 2022, court records show the assault was so violent brass knuckles were used.

"When this terrible thing happened to me, I was wondering what I could do to make it positive," said Jarnagan.

He also wanted to help others, so he began sharing his story with East Valley leadership and even at the State Capitol. Jarnagan has continued to push for restrictions when it comes to brass knuckles.

"I think even preventing one brass knuckle attack in the future, my goal will be fulfilled," said Jarnagan.

Councilmember Chuck Bongiovanni was emotional before the vote, speaking directly to Jarnagan.

"I’m real proud of Connor," said Bongiovanni Tuesday. "You’ve been really brave."

BRASS KNUCKLES BAN: Passes unanimously (JUST FOR MINORS) including one change (brass knuckles definition includes other material than just metal). @abc15 https://t.co/bSWZ4wpdsS — Ashley Holden (@ashleyvholden) May 22, 2024

The council approved the ban for minors unanimously, with one change, brass knuckles by definition include those made with material other than metal.

During the meeting, council members had a discussion on the proposed change for unruly gatherings. Members asked for clarification from the Town's Attorney and the Gilbert Police Chief.

"Currently if there’s a large party like this police go out," said Gilbert's Town Attorney Christopher Payne. "If there’s underage drinking they could cite that, but they can’t hold the homeowner or the person who held the party responsible."

The change gives police more tools to hold parents or those allowing an unruly gathering accountable, including criminally for habitual offenders.

ABC15 IS HERE TO HELP Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you! Email us: share@abc15.com Follow us: Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

"A second violation within an 18-month period would be a criminal violation, a class one misdemeanor," said Payne.

In Gilbert, the responsible party could also be on the hook for the cost of the town’s response.

Before the council’s vote, Ann Doucette spoke on behalf of Preston Lord’s family. The 16-year-old was beaten at a Halloween party in Queen Creek and later died.

"It is imperative that we take decisive action to amend this issue," read Doucette Tuesday.

The council ultimately unanimously approved both. Similar ordinance changes have already passed through a first vote in nearby Chandler.

"It could be a Valley movement," said Doucette. "Preston Lord is such a wonderful life that was taken too soon, and man he could create and he has created a tremendous movement."

ABC15 was told in Gilbert these ordinance changes will take effect in 30 days.

In Chandler, the City Council still has to have one final vote on their changes. That vote is set to take place on Thursday.