Chandler City Council moves forward on ordinances for brass knuckles, unruly gatherings

CHANDLER, AZ — Chandler City Council approved the introduction of two ordinances that would prohibit unruly gatherings and minors possessing brass knuckles.

Families of those impacted by teen violence in the East Valley spoke out during the meeting in support of the ordinances, including Preston Lord's family and Connor Jarnagan's mother.

Jarnagan was attacked in December 2022 and was hit in the back of the head with brass knuckles. He's been pushing lawmakers to put a ban or limit on brass knuckles in Arizona.

The city council ultimately unanimously approved the introduction both ordinances.

According to a release from the city, the ordinances are intended to "prevent and deter teen violence by providing educational and enforcement tools to address such incidents."

If approved, it would be unlawful to permit, organize, host or attend "unruly gatherings." According to the City, such gatherings include minors possessing or consuming alcohol, illegal drugs, acts designated a felony under state law, and a physical altercation that results in injury. Those responsible for the gathering could also be arrested and charged if they have a previous citation against them for unruly gathering within the past 180 days.

If a minor is hosting an unruly gathering, the parents or guardians of the juvenile would also be held responsible, according to the City.

The second ordinance would prohibit minors from possessing brass or metal knuckles.

Violations of either ordinance could be met with a fine, jail time and probation.

The city council will vote on May 23 to adopt the ordinances. If approved, they would take effect on June 24.

