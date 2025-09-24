WATCH: Preston Lord day continues conversation around teen violence prevention

CHANDLER, AZ — Dozens of community members, friends, and family of Preston Lord gathered in downtown Chandler on Tuesday to honor the teen on what would have been his 18th birthday.

Preston Lord died after being attacked at a Halloween party in 2023. In March 2024, seven suspects were arrested and charged with his murder.

Since then, a movement to prevent teen violence has spread across the state, leading to the creation of a new state law, local ordinances and law enforcement outreach programs targeted at reaching teens.

The community will come together again on Oct. 28 at 6 p.m. for “Light the Night: Honoring Preston Lord,” a memorial walk at the Queen Creek Police Department.

One defendant in Lord’s murder case has accepted a plea agreement. Trial dates for the remaining six defendants, facing felony murder charges, have been pushed back to January.

ABC15's Lillian Donahue was at the Preston Lord gathering Tuesday night, see her full story in the player above.