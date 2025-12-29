Doctors say it’s not too late to get a flu shot as peak season approaches

PHOENIX — As flu season inches closer to its height, doctors are reminding the public that it’s still not too late to get vaccinated.

According to health experts, flu activity typically peaks in January or February, and even getting a shot now can provide meaningful protection. While vaccination rates have dropped in recent years, doctors say the flu vaccine remains the best defense against a virus that can be serious—and sometimes deadly.

Dr. Lasé Ajayi, a pediatrician and member of the American Medical Association, says people who haven’t yet been vaccinated can still take action.

“It takes about two weeks for your body to build up full immunity after getting your flu shot, so the sooner you get it, the better,” Ajayi said.

Dr. Ajayi also emphasized the importance of vaccination during the winter months, when people are more likely to gather indoors with friends and family.

These gatherings often include young children who may not be eligible for the vaccine, as well as older adults or people with serious medical conditions who are at higher risk of severe illness.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, during the 2024–2025 flu season, an estimated 47 million people became sick with the flu. More than 600,000 people were hospitalized, and 27,000 people died from flu-related complications.

For resources on flu prevention and information on where to get vaccinated near you, click here.