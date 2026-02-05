TOWN HALL: Valley teens challenge ICE tactics and demand accountability

PHOENIX — Beyond the walkouts, students from across the Valley sat down with ABC15's Craig McKee to talk about their fear and frustration over ICE operations and how they're reshaping their daily lives, from classrooms to family dinner tables.

This town hall came together after nearly 3 dozen people were arrested during ICE raids at Valley Zipps Sports Grill locations.

In a candid town hall, they challenge both political parties, demand accountability for federal agents, and confront critics who dismiss their walkouts as an excuse to skip class.

Hear, in their own words, why these teens say this fight is about basic human rights—not politics, by watching the full discussion in the player above.