Nearly 3 dozen arrested during ICE raids at Valley Zipps Sports Grill locations

PHOENIX — Nearly three dozen people were arrested during Monday's federal raids at Zipps Sports Grill locations across the Valley.

A spokesperson with the Department of Homeland Security announced 35 people suspected of being in the country illegally were arrested.

The department has not provided details on those individuals.

On Monday, federal agents with Homeland Security, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and the U.S. Border Patrol were spotted at most restaurant locations to serve 15 criminal federal search warrants.

According to a statement from HSI, the investigation was an ongoing operation focused on several federal law violations, including the employment of undocumented immigrants, identity theft, and document fraud.

Homeland Security has not provided further details about the investigation or its findings.

ABC15 crews were there as people were taken away in zip ties. The events were followed by protests throughout the Valley.

Following the raids, Valley organizers and leaders called for an "end to ICE raids" and accountability. See more in the video player below:

Governor Katie Hobbs responded to the events on social media, writing, "We are in contact with federal officials and still gathering information on the purpose and scope of the raid. I am incredibly frustrated with the Trump administration’s lack of adequate notification when conducting high-profile enforcement activities. It strains law enforcement's ability to coordinate effectively and protect our communities."

I am aware of federal law enforcement activity at Zipps locations last night. I share the feelings of many Arizonans who are devastated by the horrific killing of protestors in Minnesota, and understand the fear and pain it has created in our communities.



We are in contact with… — Governor Katie Hobbs (@GovernorHobbs) January 27, 2026

A statement from Zipps Sports Grills reads in part:

"Zipps Sports Grill is aware that federal authorities executed court-authorized search warrants at a number of our locations on January 26, as part of an ongoing investigation.

Federal officials have not shared details regarding the nature of the investigation, and no charges or allegations have been announced.

We are cooperating fully with law enforcement and working closely with our attorneys to understand the scope of the inquiry.

Because this is an active matter, we are unable to comment further at this time."

ABC15 is continuing to follow up on all aspects of this investigation and how it impacts the community. Stick with us as we work to provide updates.