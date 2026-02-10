Experts urge families to plan ahead for seniors living alone

As the search continues for 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie in Tucson, the case is prompting difficult but important conversations far beyond southern Arizona, especially among families with aging loved ones who live alone.

Guthrie’s disappearance has drawn national attention, not only because of the ongoing investigation, but because it highlights how vulnerable some seniors can be when routines are disrupted or communication breaks down.

ABC15's Kaley O'Kelley talked with Neal K. Shah, who is a nationally recognized elder-care expert. He says conversations about planning are critical and can feel uncomfortable, but they can also be life-saving.

"Sometimes just talking about these things brings it to the top of mind," he says.

According to Shah, planning can take many forms, including regular check-ins, clear emergency plans, and making sure trusted neighbors or friends know when to speak up if something doesn’t seem right.

"I think aggregating people into senior living communities, having routine check-ins, I think there's a lot of monitoring technology that's been developed over the last two or three years."

Keep in mind, safety planning looks different for every family.

As for Nancy Guthrie, police continue to actively investigate her disappearance. Authorities say she did not leave her home voluntarily.

They are asking anyone who may have seen or heard something unusual to contact law enforcement.

Tips can be shared anonymously. Investigators emphasize that even the smallest detail could help.