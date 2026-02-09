WATCH: Crisis negotiation expert sheds light on process amid Nancy Guthrie search

PHOENIX — The search for Nancy Guthrie continues into its second week, as the family continues to put out statements and authorities work to investigate every lead.

Pat Doering, the section chair for Negotiations at the National Tactical Officers Association spoke with us and shared his perspective on crisis negotiations.

"The biggest thing... Proof of life... The problem with proof of life is that it has to be constant," Doering said.

Hear more from Doering on his insights into crisis negotiations with the extended interview in the player above.