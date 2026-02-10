Arrest warrant issued for 19-year-old linked to deadly Globe shooting

GLOBE, AZ — An arrest warrant has been issued for a 19-year-old believed to be connected to a deadly holiday party shooting in Globe on New Year's Day.

The Gila County Sheriff's Office announced Monday that Deshawn Tarango, who was originally named a person of interest, now has a felony warrant out for his arrest in connection to the shooting.

The shooting took place around 1 a.m. on January 1 in the Central Heights neighborhood in Globe.

Police say several individuals were gathered at the home celebrating the holiday when an altercation occurred, leading to gunfire.

Julian Quintana, 15, was critically hurt that night and eventually died of his injuries.

Video in the player above shows previous coverage of parents' fears for their kids after the shooting took place.

Tarango should be considered armed and dangerous.

Authorities ask the public to not approach him.

Anyone with information on Tarango's whereabouts is asked to call the Gila County Sheriff's Office at 928-402-1872.