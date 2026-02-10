Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Arrest warrant issued for 19-year-old linked to deadly Globe shooting

The shooting on New Year's Day killed 15-year-old Julian Quintana
Parents in the Globe-Miami area are worried about sending their kids to school, as a person of interest in a deadly New Year’s Day shooting still has not been found. A juvenile died in the shooting. On New Year’s Day, in the early morning, the Gila County Sheriff’s Office said a shooting occurred at a holiday party. Authorities named 19-year-old Deshawn Tarango as a person of interest. However, he still has not been located.
Globe parents concerned about safety as person of interest in deadly New Year’s Day shooting still not found
Posted

GLOBE, AZ — An arrest warrant has been issued for a 19-year-old believed to be connected to a deadly holiday party shooting in Globe on New Year's Day.

The Gila County Sheriff's Office announced Monday that Deshawn Tarango, who was originally named a person of interest, now has a felony warrant out for his arrest in connection to the shooting.

The shooting took place around 1 a.m. on January 1 in the Central Heights neighborhood in Globe.

Police say several individuals were gathered at the home celebrating the holiday when an altercation occurred, leading to gunfire.

Julian Quintana, 15, was critically hurt that night and eventually died of his injuries.

Video in the player above shows previous coverage of parents' fears for their kids after the shooting took place.

Tarango should be considered armed and dangerous.

Authorities ask the public to not approach him.

Anyone with information on Tarango's whereabouts is asked to call the Gila County Sheriff's Office at 928-402-1872.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen