New details show chaos in lead-up to Phoenix police shooting wrong man in January

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department released body cam video and 911 audio on Monday from a January incident in which officers shot someone who was not the subject of their original call.

The shooting happened on January 26 near 75th Avenue and Lower Buckeye Road just after 6 p.m.

Dispatchers received multiple 911 calls and could hear gunfire in the background.

"We don't know who it is. Somebody's at our house, and they are shooting at us." One caller stated. "We have kids here. They shot my brother in his ankle."

Another caller pleaded for help. "There's someone shooting at my neighbor's house. Please hurry up."

When officers arrived, a community member told them that someone was "shooting people" and to go inside. One officer then ran toward the home and fired one round from his duty rifle through the open door of the home.

Records show that one of the gunshot victims was a resident of the home, identified as 36-year-old Christian Diaz Rendon. He was in a violent fight with the suspect, trying to subdue him, when a Phoenix police officer shot and killed Diaz Rendon. Family members say he was shot in the head.

The shooting suspect was identified in court records as Edgar Garcia.

Garcia was arrested on multiple charges, including 1st degree murder.