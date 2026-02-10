Data shows that Valley rent prices are stabilizing after the COVID-19 pandemic surge

Rent prices in the Phoenix area are finally holding steady after years of dramatic increases, thanks to a surge in new apartment construction.

According to RentCafe, more than 91,000 new affordable apartments were built nationwide in 2024, representing nearly 14% of all new construction. That's the highest share of affordable housing in a decade.

Phoenix ranks lower than major cities like San Francisco and New York, with just 6% of new apartments classified as affordable. But that still represents a massive 200% increase in affordable units over five years, ranking second nationally behind San Antonio.

Valley rents jumped from $1,450 to over $1,750 during the pandemic but have barely moved since peaking in August 2022. Some cities are seeing actual decreases, with Avondale down nearly 7% and Tempe down 6% from their peaks.

