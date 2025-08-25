Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Public invited to East Valley community forum on youth violence

The free event is scheduled for 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at the Chandler Public Safety Training Center
CHANDLER, AZ — The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office and Chandler Police Department are joining forces to host a community forum on youth violence this week.

The free event, called Common Ground: A Teen Safety Forum, is scheduled for 6-8 p.m. Wednesday at the Chandler Public Safety Training Center (3550 S. Dobson Road).

“We’re going to discuss what trends we’re seeing and how we can work together as a community, because that’s what it’s going to take to protect our kids,” County Attorney Rachel Mitchell told reporters during a press conference last week.

Mitchell said that general teen criminal activity is actually lower than it was before the COVID-19 pandemic, but violence has been an increasing problem.

