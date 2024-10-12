East Valley police departments conduct special patrols focused on teen safety

GILBERT, AZ — Several East Valley police departments are putting teen safety at the forefront.

With kids out of school throughout the month for fall break, they are conducting special patrols focused specifically on keeping them safe. Gilbert, Mesa, and Queen Creek police are teaming up for the initiative.

Two teens were arrested for allegedly setting a garage on fire; swarms turned into fights; and teenagers were arrested for car break-ins. All of these troubling events in the past few months are deeply concerning for one woman who's the mom of four daughters and a community advocate.

“I really want to hear from leadership, ‘we will not tolerate that,’” Katey McPherson, Queen Creek, said.

So when McPherson learned that East Valley Police departments are teaming up for the special patrols focused on keeping kids safe, she saw it as a step in the right direction.

“I think it's a great preventative and proactive measure,” McPherson said. “Any way that we can be preventative and be out there and just reinforcing curfew, making sure parents are aware of where their children are, I think is a great step.”

Gilbert, Mesa and Queen Creek police are conducting the patrols as kids are on their fall breaks, but they will continue after the break too.

Gilbert officers out Friday night were looking for underage drinking, curfew violations and unruly parties. They are informing kids and parents alike about laws and ordinances.

“We’re going to use the same approach each weekend because we're finding that it's working. Especially educating the community,” Officer Levi Leyba, Gilbert Police, said.

Along with the timing of school breaks, Officer Leyba says the death of Preston Lord played a role in this initiative. The 16-year-old died after he was beaten at a Halloween party in Queen Creek nearly one year ago.

“Hopefully work with the community and interact with them and get feedback,” Officer Leyba said. “If you know, there are things going on where they say, ‘you know what? How about you guys try this?’ We try it. We’re an open ear.”

McPherson, who is looking for concrete action, is letting East Valley leaders know the message she wants to hear.

“I do believe that leadership, whether it's town or police agencies, really need to get on the same page about proactive measures,” McPherson said. “I think like the current frustration is really around this messaging around it's over. And it's not.”