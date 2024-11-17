Police looking for public's help after teenage boy killed in stabbing near 40th Street and Chandler Boulevard

AHWATUKEE, AZ — Phoenix police is asking for the public's help after a teenage boy was stabbed and killed early Saturday morning in Ahwatukee.

Police say they were called to the area near 40th Street and Chandler Boulevard around 3 a.m. for the reported stabbing.

When officers arrived, they found the boy suffering from life-threatening stab wounds.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The Maricopa County Medical Examiner's office confirmed the boy later died of his injuries.

Police have not identified any suspects at this point.

The stabbing remains under investigation, and police are asking for the public's help to solve the case.

Specifically, police are looking for any home surveillance video from residents in the area.

If you have any video or other information about the stabbing, you are asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or report the information online.