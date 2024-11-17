Watch Now
NewsCrime

Actions

Police looking for public's help after teenage boy killed in stabbing near 40th Street and Chandler Boulevard

The boy died later in the day Saturday, according to the Maricopa County Medical Examiner
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
stabbing memorial 11-17.jpg
Posted
and last updated

AHWATUKEE, AZ — Phoenix police is asking for the public's help after a teenage boy was stabbed and killed early Saturday morning in Ahwatukee.

Police say they were called to the area near 40th Street and Chandler Boulevard around 3 a.m. for the reported stabbing.

When officers arrived, they found the boy suffering from life-threatening stab wounds.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The Maricopa County Medical Examiner's office confirmed the boy later died of his injuries.

Police have not identified any suspects at this point.

The stabbing remains under investigation, and police are asking for the public's help to solve the case.

Specifically, police are looking for any home surveillance video from residents in the area.

If you have any video or other information about the stabbing, you are asked to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or report the information online.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen