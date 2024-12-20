Deputies reprimanded for escorting parents of Preston Lord murder suspect to their car after court

MARICOPA COUNTY — Two Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Deputies have been reprimanded following a situation in March involving the parents of a suspect in the Preston Lord murder case.

ABC15 was there as suspect Talan Renner appeared in juvenile court for the first time. The now 18-year-old was arrested that month and is currently charged with murder in the beating death of Preston Lord.

After that court appearance, our team watched a Maricopa County Deputy drive the Renner family's car to a secured lot. The county's presiding judge ultimately said this was inconsistent with security protocol and gave the appearance of preferential treatment.

The sheriff's office, at the time, said the request was made by Renner's attorney. In March we were told the deputies were reassigned. Months later, ABC15 confirmed that the two deputies had received a written reprimand following an internal investigation.

ABC15 has requested a copy of the internal investigation and the reprimands received by deputies.

The next court date in the murder case is set for January.

