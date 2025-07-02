$118 million withheld from Arizona’s schools by U.S. Department of Education

PHOENIX — The U.S. Department of Education has withheld an estimated $118 million in funding that was supposed to go to Arizona schools on July 1.

According to the Learning Policy Institute, the withheld money makes up 11.9% of Arizona’s educational federal funding.

The funding would have supported student success programs, migrant education, English language grants and other services.

U.S. Democratic Rep. Greg Stanton of Arizona condemned the Trump administration for freezing the funding.

“On the same day Republicans passed a bill to cut food assistance for needy kids, Trump’s department of education is defunding Arizona’s public schools and the students they serve,” Stanton said in a Tuesday announcement. “That should tell you all you need to know about this administration’s priorities.”

He urged the administration to reverse course.

“Trump needs to listen to parents and educators and restore this funding immediately,” Stanton said.

