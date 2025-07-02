D-backs ban season ticket holder for rest of season after interference during game vs. Giants

The Arizona Diamondbacks have banned a season-ticket holder from Chase Field for the rest of the season because of "multiple offenses" during games, including fan interference on a fly ball to the wall during Monday night's game against the San Francisco Giants.

The D-backs were leading 3-2 in the eighth inning on Monday when San Francisco's Christian Koss hit a long fly ball to left field. Arizona left fielder Tim Tawa tried to make a leaping grab, but the fan made the catch with his own glove, appearing to reach over the fence.

The umpires initially ruled that Koss was out, but the call was overturned after review and Koss was awarded second base. The D-backs went on to win the game 4-2.

The fan — who said his name is Dave McCaskill — was ejected after the incident. McCaskill went on Arizona Sports 98.7 FM on Tuesday, saying he's been ejected three times and reviewed "9 or 10" times over the years.

"While our policy is to not publicly disclose information about our season ticket holders, the Arizona Diamondbacks are making this statement due to public speculations and multiple media inquiries regarding the fan interference incident during last night's game," a statement from the team said. "This particular fan has been involved in multiple offenses at Chase Field. Consequently, we have terminated his Advantage Member account and he is prohibited from returning to Chase Field for the remainder of 2025.

"This fan will have the opportunity to return to Chase Field in 2026 so long as he meets certain terms and abides by our Fan Code of Conduct."