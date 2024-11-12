​Youth CPR training planned in honor of Preston Lord

It's now been over a year since 16-year-old Preston Lord's life was cut short, the teen was attacked and beaten leaving a 2023 Queen Creek Halloween party. That October night a brave group jumped in to help, including lifeguards who gave Preston CPR.

As his family grieves and works to honor the teen, they are now helping to host youth CPR training.

"As small as it may seem, it meant the world to us," said Preston's stepmom Melissa Ciconte.

Ciconte and Preston's dad, Nick Lord, spoke with ABC15 back in September in their first sit-down interview.

"I mean, the first time you do CPR on somebody, you never forget it," said Ciconte. "And I'm sure this was a very traumatic experience for them, especially to do it on a peer, somebody their own age."

But Preston's dad and stepmom told ABC15 it gave their family the chance to say goodbye. Preston died in the hospital two days later.

As they work to remember Preston, the Lord family is now helping to host youth CPR training, the first event is set for December 7 in the East Valley.

"We had Chandler Police Department reach out to us," said VP of Operations and Programs at Valley of the Sun YMCA Garrett Brolsma. "They've had a relationship with the family of Preston Lord for a period of time now, and they really want to make a difference in their community."

Preston's family and police have partnered with the YMCA to hold the event, which is geared toward middle and high-school-aged kids. Awareness and CPR basics will be the focus of the event.

"It's not technically a certification course," said Brolsma. "But we are going to offer any participant a voucher to complete a full certification course if they would like to after the December 7 is over, and this is free."

The training will take place at Chandler/Gilbert Family YMCA, but anyone in the Valley can attend. This is the first in memory of Preston, with the goal of holding more in the future.

"So, this could end up being a multi-year thing," said Brolsma. "It could be quarterly. So, we're just going to see how the first one goes, and then see what our community wants."

Their goal for the first training is to have at least 100 people sign up, and they still have spots available.

"Hopefully they never have to put it to use, but if they do, they at least have some core memory of doing this that they can go right into the appropriate actions to elongate or potentially save a life," said Brolsma.

Those interested can register for free through the YMCA's website.

ABC15 has covered Preston's case extensively, and it was recently featured in the first episode of our in-depth crime series Arizona Crime Uncovered.