Preston Lord's family giving back as his case moves through court

The last year for Preston Lord's family has been full of firsts without the 16-year-old. Their son's case sparked a movement as the East Valley came together to push back against teen violence.

Preston was leaving a Queen Creek Halloween party in 2023 when he was attacked and beaten. He died two days later.

Through months of grieving, his parents and family decided to give back through a nonprofit, "Justice for Preston Lord". ABC15 sat down with Preston's stepmom, Melissa Ciconte, as they work to host events, classes, and fundraisers. The family is spreading Preston's legacy, as the criminal case still moves through court.

"It was to honor the legacy of Preston and all the qualities that he embodied," said Ciconte about starting the nonprofit. "And so we are navigating this. It is a new process for us, and we are trying to do the best we can while we're also working full time and going through the court processes and dealing with grief."

Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you! Connect with us: share@abc15.com Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

His family has been helping with scholarships and, in December, hosted their first CPR class. When ABC15 first sat down with Preston's dad and stepmom, they shared that a brave group gave their son CPR. That act, Nick Lord and Ciconte said, gave them the chance to say goodbye.

"We are forever grateful for the boys that did CPR for Preston," said Ciconte.

In April, they will host their second class at Basha High School. The goal is to have 200 kids, ages 11 to 18, attend and get the free initial training through the YMCA.

But this month, they are holding a special fundraiser that's centered around one of Preston’s favorite teams.

"We teamed up with the Phoenix Suns, and we picked the Boston Celtics' game because that was Preston's all-time favorite basketball team," said Ciconte.

The game is March 26, and Ciconte said the proceeds will go back to Justice for Preston Lord.

"But this is more than just a basketball game," said Ciconte. "It's a chance for the community to come together and support the cause."

Before the game, their guests will get to be on the court for games with some programming focused on teen violence and bullying.

A few dozen kids will also get to experience the high-five tunnel.

"All the players run through give them high fives," said Ciconte.

It’s something Ciconte said Preston would have loved. Some of his friends will also get a chance to be on the court with the players for the national anthem, something known as anthem buddies.

"That'll be really special and memorable for them," said Ciconte. "And it's something I think they'll never forget, just like they'll never forget Preston."

It's that love for the teen that motivates Preston's family through tough days, like last week when one of the seven suspects, William Owen Hines, accepted a plea agreement. The 19-year-old pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

"We don't know what the final sentences will be, but it's a start for justice for Preston," said Ciconte. "Even though it's a plea deal, he'll still be doing time, and there are starting to be some remorse from this individual."

As they wait to see how the rest of the court process plays out with the six other suspects, the teen’s family is focused on spreading his legacy.

"It was evident that Preston started was a catalyst for change," said Ciconte.

The six other suspects in Preston’s case have pleaded not guilty and their trial is currently set to start this July. Hines' sentencing is set for May 2.