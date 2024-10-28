Community remembers Preston Lord one year after deadly attack at Halloween party

QUEEN CREEK, AZ — The community is remembering Preston Lord one year after he was attacked at a Halloween party.

A "Light the Night" event is scheduled to start at 6 p.m. at Frontier Family Park in Queen Creek on Monday. The community is invited to attend and is asked to wear orange, which was Preston's favorite color.

Just over a month ago, on Sept. 23, Preston’s family held a memorial event on what would have been his 17th birthday. The City of Chandler declared the day “Preston Lord Day.”

A sea of orange has surrounded the Lord family since the beginning, and in March when seven people were arrested and charged with murder in Preston's case.

Most of those suspects have since been released from custody.

The name Preston Lord, and the events leading up to his death, have grabbed the attention of the East Valley, and at times, the nation, since October of last year.

The family created an orange bracelet with the hashtag “#JusticeforPrestonLord,” a rallying cry that has since turned into a movement.

“It's stepping forward and doing what you can to help somebody along the way,” Melissa Ciconte, Preston's stepmother, said. “By lifting others, we lift ourselves, and that's kind of how Preston lived.”

“Preston was always a very sweet, very kind little boy and young man,” said Nick Lord, Preston’s dad. “He was always very even-tempered about everything, like no matter what, he was always just very happy with everything.”

While the Lords acknowledged the legal process surrounding Preston’s death will be lengthy, they want people to remember their son, not as “the victim,” Nick said, but for people to remember his name and his legacy. A legacy that included kindness, a love for sports (particularly the Seattle Seahawks and Boston Celtics), a knack for academia, and above all, to “be a good person,” Nick said.

