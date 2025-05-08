WATCH: Moms of youth violence unite for awareness and prevention

PHOENIX — A group of Valley moms has found support for one another as they grieve the loss of their children to youth violence.

Olga Lopez lost her son Jeremiah Aviles, 18, in a shooting death where a once-friend is now facing an early October trial date.

Melissa Ciconte lost her stepson, Preston Lord, 16, in a beating death outside a Halloween party in Queen Creek in 2023.

Brenda Gilliam-Miller lost her daughter, Destiny McClain, 23, in a drive-by shooting while she was waiting at a food truck at 17th Street and McDowell Road. The shooter was never caught.

ABC15’s Jordan Bontke shares with us how grief brought them together, but their desire to prevent youth violence aims to help the community and find peace along the way.