Family of Mesa teen shot and killed looks to make a difference while awaiting trial

MESA, AZ — A surviving family of teen violence is making a difference amid their grief.

A year ago this month, 18-year-old Jeremiah Aviles was shot and killed. His Red Mountain High School teammate is the one charged in connection with manslaughter.

In that time, the family has endured reoccurring pain through the legal system but found a way to spread their young son’s legacy through a foundation, and even help change a Mesa Public Schools policy.

His mother Olga Lopez stayed true to her word.

When we first covered her son’s shooting death last May, she said she would wear his Red Mountain High School football jersey, and bring his picture to every court hearing.

“Having to see the person who did this to my son is really traumatizing,” she said walking into court with Jeremiah Aviles’ framed photo.

Just over a year later, the family is still waiting for the trial for her son’s death and shared that frustration recently with leadership at the District Attorney's Office.

”This is really about humanizing the experience we’re having,” she said.

The person facing manslaughter charges for killing her son was a fellow Red Mountain football teammate Peter Clabron III.

Court documents state Clabron told 911 that the gun just went off and the gunman left, however, another witness later told police that wasn’t true.

Video from before the shooting obtained through a police search warrant showed Clabron pointing a handgun at Aviles before shooting it in the air.

“It was escalating,” said Lopez about the hundreds of documents she’s reviewed regarding her son’s death.

Despite how the hours spent inside the courthouse make Lopez and her son Jamie Diaz feel, the family has sought to put a little good back in the world in Jeremiah’s name.

The family started the Jeremiah Aviles Foundation in his honor, and over the weekend gave away $8,000 in character-driven scholarships, divided between two students. One of those students was at Mesa’s Red Mountain High School. The other was at St. Paul High School in California, a school Jeremiah also attended.

”This is about an individual who demonstrates Jeremiah’s character qualities on and off the field,” said Lopez.

Beginning next year a policy change will take effect regarding Mesa Public Schools' senior graduation.

We’re told in part because of input from Jeremiah’s family, there will be an empty seat for any senior who loses their life before graduation.

In a statement, Mesa Public Schools said:

“Mesa Public Schools conducted a policy manual overhaul this year, which included an update to Administrative Regulation IKFB-R relating to graduation ceremonies, including how the District will honor deceased students. This specific policy reflects feedback we received from families and staff, including Ms. Aviles. We are very grateful for her insight in shaping this policy,”

Jeremiah's mother takes some solace in making changes in his honor, furthering her son’s legacy.

”He would smile, he would nod his head, probably would say 'bet,'” said Lopez.

The family also still runs a business in Jeremiah’s name, a culture and clothing store called Juice Studios.

As for Peter Clabron, he has pleaded not guilty in this case. The trial was delayed last week, until late July.