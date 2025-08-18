Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsBusiness

Actions

Luxury Ritz-Carlton villa sells for $6.48M amid developer's legal battle with lender

Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Latest headlines from ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix
Palmeraie.jpg
Posted

One of the luxury condominiums within the Ritz-Carlton Residences has sold for $6.48 million, despite an ongoing legal battle between the developer of the wider $2 billion project and its lender.

Scottsdale-based Five Star Development, the developer of the 122-acre Ritz-Carlton Paradise Valley and The Palmeraie, in May filed a lawsuit alleging that its construction lender, an entity affiliated with New York-based Madison Realty Capital, put itself in a position to seize control and ownership of the project. Madison, which has denied allegations of wrongdoing, filed a notice of trustee's sale on Aug. 4, with plans to force a November foreclosure auction.

Despite that background noise, the sale of the villa went through.

The transaction closed Aug. 13 for $6.48 million, a bit less than the list price of $6.95 million.

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen