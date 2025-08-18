Luxury Ritz-Carlton villa sells for $6.48M amid developer's legal battle with lender

One of the luxury condominiums within the Ritz-Carlton Residences has sold for $6.48 million, despite an ongoing legal battle between the developer of the wider $2 billion project and its lender.

Scottsdale-based Five Star Development, the developer of the 122-acre Ritz-Carlton Paradise Valley and The Palmeraie, in May filed a lawsuit alleging that its construction lender, an entity affiliated with New York-based Madison Realty Capital, put itself in a position to seize control and ownership of the project. Madison, which has denied allegations of wrongdoing, filed a notice of trustee's sale on Aug. 4, with plans to force a November foreclosure auction.

Despite that background noise, the sale of the villa went through.

The transaction closed Aug. 13 for $6.48 million, a bit less than the list price of $6.95 million.

