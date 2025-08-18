Valley company gains traction for private driver ride-hailing app

A Phoenix company is seeing rapid growth for its app-based ride-hailing service that connects passengers with private drivers.

Since launching in February, Pax has onboarded more than 100 private drivers and 900 users in the Valley, said Daniel Sidler, president of Pax.

Pax combines the simplicity of booking a ride using an app with the upscale service of a private driver. Through the Pax app, riders can browse detailed profiles of drivers and schedule pickups in advance without added fees. Each driver is carefully vetted and held to "higher standards for presentation, communication and service," according to the company.

“…Some of these drivers really focus on their executive-style service and we also have drivers that want to build their business with bachelorette or bridal parties, where they’ll roll out a red carpet and take photos of the group and it’s just really fun,” Sidler said. “So they promote those things on their profile on our website.”

Read more of this story from the Business Journal.