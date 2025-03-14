Teen involved in multiple East Valley assaults arrested again

Christopher Fantastic, a suspect involved in multiple East Valley assaults, was arrested by Mesa Police in Gilbert on March 13. According to Maricopa County's jail website, Fantastic was booked on multiple charges, including aggravated assault on an officer.

Court documents and a police report from Mesa police provide a narrative from officers about what occurred during Fantastic's arrest on Thursday.

Those documents allege that Fantastic had current warrants for violating his probation, adding he had failed to appear and allegedly "had been hiding from law enforcement".

Court documents allege that Fantastic's mom called Maricopa County Probation and said the teen wanted to turn himself in. The report goes on to state that when police showed up, Fantastic came outside and eventually "made a quick movement the other direction as if he was going to run".

The police report says officers took Fantastic to the ground and handcuffed him. That's when the teen allegedly spit on two officers, struck several officers, and "kicked back," hitting an officer in the leg.

Documents said the gang unit was also a part of the arrest.

ABC15 was told Fantastic appeared in front of a Judge March 14 and his bond is set at $8,000.

Fantastic pleaded guilty in multiple East Valley teen violence cases in July 2024, including one out of Mesa and another at a Gilbert In-N-Out.