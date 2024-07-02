19-year-old sentenced to probation for East Valley teen violence cases

On Monday, Christopher Fantastic was sentenced to three years of probation for his role in two East Valley teen violence cases that occurred back in 2023.

The now 19-year-old was one of the first in what would become dozens of arrests for assaults in Gilbert, Mesa, and Queen Creek.

Fantastic changed his plea back in May, agreeing to plead guilty to aggravated assault in two separate teen violence cases. The first occurred in May 2023 at a park in Mesa, and the second at the Gilbert In-N-Out Burger back in August.

VIDEO FROM COURT: Christopher Fantastic changed his plea and pleaded guilty to one charge in each of the teen violence cases he was charged in. The Judge then listened to prosecutors and one victim's family after Fantastic's attorney requested a modification of his release… pic.twitter.com/84X95NvjXb — Ashley Holden (@ashleyvholden) May 16, 2024

The parents of the two victims were in court Monday as Fantastic was sentenced. Both JoBeth Palmer and Rick Kuehner gave emotional testimony, detailing how the attacks impacted their kids.

"Parts of it still haunt him," said Kuehner about the assault.

He also said his son is not the same and still has night terrors because of the August attack.

Palmer told the Judge they purchased apps and technology to help keep their son safe. She said they watched him wherever he went, and over a year later he still doesn't want to leave the house alone.

Both Palmer and Kuehner brought up two teen violence suspects who were recently sentenced to probation. The pair didn't mention Jacob Pennington or Deleon Haynes by name, but told the Judge they were concerned after both reoffended hours or weeks after being placed on probation.

WE'RE HERE TO HELP Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you! Email us: share@abc15.com Follow us: Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Haynes is Fantastic's co-defendant in the attack from last August at In-N-Out.

Fantastic apologized in court before being sentenced. The 19-year-old's attorney said Fantastic had dealt with familial issues and possible mental health struggles and asked the judge that any additional jail time be deferred.

Ultimately the Judge sentenced Fantastic to three years probation and said the 19-year-old would be a part of the Juvenile Transfer Offender Program (JTOP). The program aims to specifically help young offenders. Fantastic will also have to serve 200 hours of community service.

Fantastic's mom, who was also present in court Monday, told ABC15 they would not be commenting. She and her son walked out with their attorney.

Palmer and Kuehner both spoke with ABC15 outside court. "Justice was not served,” said Palmer. While Kuehner described the sentence as a “slap on the wrist”.

JoBeth Palmer and Rick Kuehner the victims’ parents spoke outside court. They feel “justice was not served” and the sentencing was a “slap on the wrist”. Fantastic apologized in court but both parents didn’t feel it was sincere. @abc15 https://t.co/lYm4aFkK4p pic.twitter.com/CkXkZeNFU9 — Ashley Holden (@ashleyvholden) July 1, 2024

Fantastic's co-defendant in the Mesa assault, Jacob Meisner, was just sentenced Friday.

Meisner also received probation but will remain in juvenile custody while he waits for his potential trial date in adult court. The 17-year-old along with six others are all charged with first-degree murder and kidnapping in the beating death of Preston Lord. Meisner has pleaded not guilty to the charges in that case.