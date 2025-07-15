Person drowns at Lake Pleasant's Two Cow Cove on Sunday

PEORIA, AZ — Another person has died at Lake Pleasant after drowning.

At around 4:30 p.m. Sunday, lake patrol deputies with the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office were called to the lake at Two Cow Cove for reports of a drowning.

MCSO says several emergency calls were made about a male subject who went underwater in the middle of the lake and did not resurface.

By the time deputies got to the location, they learned the person was still underwater.

About two hours later, divers went into the lake and found the person who had drowned. He was reportedly about 14 feet underwater and was pulled out at around 7:30 p.m.

His name has not been released.

The Maricopa County Office of Medical Examiner is investigating what may have led to the drowning.

MCSO says there are no signs of foul play or alcohol/drug usage.