One of the suspects in Preston Lord's murder transferred to MCSO custody

Jacob Meisner, who is facing multiple charges, including murder, in the beating death of Preston Lord, was transferred from juvenile detention to MCSO custody Tuesday, on his 18th birthday.

Lord, who was 16 years old, was leaving a Halloween party in the town of Queen Creek in October 2023 when police say he was attacked. Talan Renner, Talyn Vigil, Taylor Sherman, Treston Billey, Dominic Turner, and Willliam Owen Hines were also charged with murder in the case.

Meisner was arrested, along with the other six suspects, back in March 2024. At that time, Meisner was already in custody for two other teen violence cases.

Both cases moved through the juvenile justice system; the teen was expected to remain in custody at least until his 18th birthday.

Toward the end of last year, Meisner was one of five suspects to have their bond reduced. The teen's bond ended up dropping from $1 million down to $350,000, though Meisner is still in custody.

The next court date in the case is scheduled for January 13 for oral arguments. This will be the first court hearing with a new Judge in the case. The previous judge, Judge Bruce Cohen retired, and the case is being taken over by Judge Sam Myers.

Renner's attorneys have filed a motion asking that their client be allowed to appear virtually, or his presence be waived. Those court filings cite security concerns of "Mr. Renner and his family." County prosecutors have asked the Judge to deny that request.

It does not appear a ruling has been made yet regarding the motion.

All seven suspects in the case have pleaded not guilty.