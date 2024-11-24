Mother of murdered 17-year-old discusses killer’s sentencing, carrying on daughter’s legacy

CASA GRANDE, AZ — It has been one year since the death of 17-year-old high school cheerleader Hailey Stephens, who was shot and killed by a stray bullet at a party. Now, her mother, Vanessa Stephens, is channeling her grief into a legacy in Hailey’s memory.

On Saturday, Vanessa organized a celebration of life for her daughter.

The event also served as a fundraiser for her foundation, which awards college scholarships to Casa Grande Union High School students in Hailey’s name.

Despite grieving her daughter’s death and navigating the judicial process, Vanessa said she finds solace in planning events that honor Hailey.

"My party planning is still going on. I can still continue," Vanessa said, remembering how she was her daughter’s “little manager” while she was alive.

The foundation has already made an impact, awarding two scholarships this year to students from Casa Grande Union High School, where Hailey attended.

Hailey, described by her mother as humble, quiet, and determined, was deeply passionate about cheerleading and dreamed of cheering for Arizona State University.

"That’s what she did, and she did it so good," Vanessa said with a smile.

Earlier this month, a 14-year-old was found guilty for his role in Hailey’s death and was sentenced to remain in custody until his 18th birthday.

Although she had hoped the perpetrator would get a life sentence, Vanessa said she understands this is what justice looks like given state laws.

"My hope would be that he comes out and becomes a beautiful person and has a beautiful family and loves his daughter as much as I love my daughter," she said.

As Vanessa moves forward, she is determined to ensure that other students can achieve their college dreams, even though Hailey cannot.

"She was steadily applying for scholarships at that time. That was hard for us. I was encouraging her to apply for everything," Vanessa said. "So I want that to be something that somebody can come back to and apply for—the Hailey Lynn Stephens scholarship."