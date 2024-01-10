Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsInvestigationsEast Valley Teen Violence

Actions

Gilbert Town Council unanimously approves subcommittee on teen violence

The subcommittee comes as police continue several investigations
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
6 things that make Gilbert a great place to live
Posted at 8:49 PM, Jan 09, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-09 22:57:27-05

GILBERT, AZ — During Tuesday evening's Gilbert Town Council meeting, members voted unanimously 6-0 to create a subcommittee focused on teen violence.

ABC15 is taking action to get the answers needed as teen violence incidents occur in the East Valley. Follow our latest coverage here.

After discussion, all city council members approved the subcommittee amid an increase of teen violence in the town "in conjunction with police intervention and support."

Councilmembers Scott Anderson, Jim Torgeson, and Chuck Bongiovanni requested that a January 9 town meeting include a discussion and vote on creating the subcommittee. They submitted their written request for an agenda item last week.

FULL COVERAGE: Teen violence incidents being investigated in the East Valley

The Gilbert Police Department says that after reviewing past assault cases on teens they're now actively investigating eight cases.

Gilbert PD says they are currently investigating eight incidents involving teen violence; four of them were reopened investigations and four that were previously unreported to the department.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Watch your favorite shows on Arizona 61

Watch your favorite shows on Arizona 61