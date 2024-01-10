Gilbert Town Council unanimously approves subcommittee on teen violence

GILBERT, AZ — During Tuesday evening's Gilbert Town Council meeting, members voted unanimously 6-0 to create a subcommittee focused on teen violence.

After discussion, all city council members approved the subcommittee amid an increase of teen violence in the town "in conjunction with police intervention and support."

SUBCOMMITTEE PASSES: 6-0 vote after some discussion over if they should have a subcommittee or if a previous task force look into teen violence. Ultimately they approved the subcommittee. The members are the three council members that filed the paperwork (Scott Anderson, Jim… pic.twitter.com/aF8sLlqctL — Ashley Holden (@ashleyvholden) January 10, 2024

Councilmembers Scott Anderson, Jim Torgeson, and Chuck Bongiovanni requested that a January 9 town meeting include a discussion and vote on creating the subcommittee. They submitted their written request for an agenda item last week.

The Gilbert Police Department says that after reviewing past assault cases on teens they're now actively investigating eight cases.

