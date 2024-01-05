Gilbert leaders want subcommittee on teen violence

GILBERT, AZ — Three Gilbert council members want to create a subcommittee to discuss the scope of teen violence in the town “in conjunction with police intervention and support.”

Councilmembers Scott Anderson, Jim Torgeson, and Chuck Bongiovanni request that a January 9 town meeting include a discussion and vote on creating the subcommittee. They submitted their written request for an agenda item on Tuesday.

Parents have been relaying stories and videos of youth violence in the area including beatings and other crimes attributed to a group of teens dubbed “Gilbert Goons.”

Torgeson told ABC15 the subcommittee would help provide more transparency after community concerns about teen assaults. He said he’d like to learn more about why some of the crimes were not promptly reported to police and how police officers and prosecutors handled the reports they did receive.

Concerns about violent teen-on-teen attacks in the southeast Valley grew significantly after the beating death of 16-year-old Preston Lord in Queen Creek in late October. Last week, the Queen Creek Police Department submitted the names of seven people to the Maricopa County Attorney’s Office recommending criminal charges in their investigation related to the Lord’s homicide.

The Gilbert Police Department said officers are reviewing their past assault cases on teens to see if there is any connection to the "Gilbert Goons" and if there is any additional information or connection between incidents that can assist with investigations.

Gilbert police also plan to continue increased patrols of high-traffic areas often frequented by teens, including areas in and around the mall and Gilbert’s Downtown Heritage District.

Gilbert Mayor Brigette Peterson posted a statement on social media Thursday urging patience.

“I’m grateful this community is united in its desire to see justice found but stress that the judicial process must be followed,“ Peterson wrote.

Town Manager Patrick Banger declined an interview request to discuss the subcommittee or the latest developments, but he issued the following statement:

“I am working closely with staff and our community partners to address concerns related to teen violence in Gilbert. I can assure you that all of our resources are being used to thoroughly review prior incidents and cases and we continue to encourage anyone with tips or information to directly report them to Gilbert PD by calling 480-503-6500 or via our online tip site at glbrt.is/GPDSubmitATip.”