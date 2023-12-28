Queen Creek PD submits referral for charges against 7 people in Gilbert teen's death

QUEEN CREEK, AZ — The Queen Creek Police Department confirms to ABC15 that the department has submitted a referral for charges against seven suspects in the death of 16-year-old Preston Lord.

According to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office, the charges are against juveniles and adults related to his death. The exact charges submitted have not yet been revealed.

At 9:07 p.m. on October 28, police were called to the area of Via del Oro and 194th Street where officers located a number of minors leaving the area. Officials say at that point, officers did not observe any illegal activity going on. Within a few minutes, the same officers were alerted to a "high-priority" call with a potential crime in progress. The call was later identified as a domestic violence situation.

Then, just before 10 p.m., the Queen Creek Police Department received a 911 call about an assault nearby in the area of 194th Street and Via del Rancho. When officers arrived, they located a juvenile male in the roadway. He was rushed to a hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died.

The Queen Creek Police Department released the following statement Thursday:

The Queen Creek Police Department can confirm charges were submitted to the Maricopa County Attorney against seven individuals. The Maricopa County Attorney’s Office is reviewing the charges submitted. While charges have been submitted, the investigation continues and the public is encouraged to submit any new tips to https://p3tips.com/952 [p3tips.com]. I want to reiterate that our focus continues to be getting justice for Preston Lord.

It's unclear if any suspects are in custody in connection to the potential charges.