Preston Lord died from blunt force injuries according to ME report

The newly released medical examiner's report for Preston Lord showed the 16-year-old died of multiple blunt force injuries after being attacked in October 2023. The report also showed no drugs or alcohol were found in the teen's system.

Lord was beaten outside a Halloween party in Queen Creek and died two days later on Oct. 30. Seven suspects were arrested in March and charged with kidnapping and first-degree murder. Three suspects Treston Billey, Dominic Turner, and Jacob Meisner are all also charged with aggravated robbery.

All seven were together in court for the first time Thursday.

"The attack on Preston was a deliberate attack, it wasn't just a couple kids throwing punches," said Lord's stepmom Melissa Ciconte after court. "It was deliberate attack on him that took his life."

On Friday, the medical examiner's report was officially released. ABC15 learned back in February that the medical examiner had determined the manner of death was homicide. But the full report said Lord was originally admitted to the hospital with a traumatic brain injury two days before he died. The cause of death was determined to be multiple blunt force injuries.

"It's going to be used," said criminal defense attorney Dwane Cates. "It's going to be used by the prosecutors quite a bit."

Cates is not affiliated with Lord's case but spoke with ABC15 after reviewing the report.

"I mean, he was just quite literally, innocently beaten to death," said Cates.

The Queen Creek Police report was released in March after a months-long investigation. Police described the attack as unprovoked, writing Lord and his friends were trying to leave the October party when the 16-year-old was punched. Lord then fell, before multiple people punched and kicked him.

The medical examiner's reports described bruises found on Lord's upper and lower body.

"They'll use this at trial," said Cates. "They'll call the medical examiner anytime there's a homicide. They need to have time of death, cause of death, place of death."

The battle in court is only just beginning. At this point, there is a trial date set for July 2025.

The East Valley community has continued to show up for the Lord family, including at court on Thursday.

"I can't imagine what the Lords are feeling right now, the pain and the struggle through all of that," said community member Charisia Arnold outside court Thursday. "And we just want to make sure that they know we are here."

All seven suspects have pleaded not guilty, and three have bonded out of custody.

Suspect Treston Billey's attorney, Eric Crocker, told the Judge Thursday there is a growing concern about having a fair trial here in Maricopa County. But Cates told ABC15 that getting a change in venue is "almost impossible in Arizona".

"It's very, very rare," said Cates. "I mean, think about it. You know, Jodi Arias, couldn't get a change in venue."

The attorneys for three different suspects Talan Renner, Jacob Meisner, and Dominic Turner all said they have or intend to file a motion to modify their client's release conditions. Those who do will be back in court on September 3.

