$34K in drugs seized, two arrested in Downtown Scottsdale bust

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — Scottsdale police say two men have been arrested after a months-long investigation into drug sales in the Downtown Scottsdale area.

Detectives with the department’s drug enforcement team arrested 31-year-old Matsemela Zuzu Moloi and 26-year-old Luke Asher McConnell on August 13.

During the bust, officers say they seized a wide range of drugs with an estimated street value of $34,000, including cocaine, ketamine, meth pills, MDMA, Xanax, psilocybin, and a synthetic known as “Tusi.”

Police also recovered $45,000 in cash, believed to be drug proceeds, along with three illegally owned firearms.

Moloi and McConnell are both facing multiple drug sales and weapons charges