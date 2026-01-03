Police seek public's help finding missing woman and infant son in Mesa

MESA, AZ — Police are asking for the public’s help to find 41-year-old Shvonne Honie, who was last seen Friday afternoon near Ellsworth and Guadalupe in Mesa.

Investigators say Honie was last seen around 1 p.m. on January 2, and she was with her infant son, Jakari Gray, who was riding in a stroller.

Shvonne Honie is described as an American Indian woman with black hair and brown eyes, standing 4 feet 11 inches tall and weighing about 120 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a purple ruffled jacket, a gray long-sleeve shirt, and blue jeans.

Anyone with information about Shvonne Honie or Jakari Gray is urged to contact police.