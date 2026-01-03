Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Police seek public's help finding missing woman and infant son in Mesa

Shvonne Honie, 41, was last seen Friday with infant son Jakari Gray near Ellsworth and Guadalupe
Shvonne Honi and Jakari Gray
MESA, AZ — Police are asking for the public’s help to find 41-year-old Shvonne Honie, who was last seen Friday afternoon near Ellsworth and Guadalupe in Mesa.

Investigators say Honie was last seen around 1 p.m. on January 2, and she was with her infant son, Jakari Gray, who was riding in a stroller.

Shvonne Honie is described as an American Indian woman with black hair and brown eyes, standing 4 feet 11 inches tall and weighing about 120 pounds.

She was last seen wearing a purple ruffled jacket, a gray long-sleeve shirt, and blue jeans.

Anyone with information about Shvonne Honie or Jakari Gray is urged to contact police.

