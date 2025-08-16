Protesters rally at the State Capitol against redistricting efforts in Texas

PHOENIX — Hundreds of protesters gathered in Tempe and at the Arizona State Capitol today as part of nationwide demonstrations against redistricting efforts being pushed by Republicans.

The rallies, which took place in over 200 locations across the U.S., focused on combating plans to redraw congressional maps in red states ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.

The demonstrators are specifically concerned about what they describe as ‘gerrymandering’, the process of manipulating maps to favor one party in an election.

“The Texas legislature is taking an already Republican favored map and is trying to carve out five more Republican districts," Jay Simpson, a protester, said.

President Donald Trump has encouraged Texas and other Republican-controlled states to change their maps before the 2026 midterms.

"It's a very simple redrawing we will pick up five seats, and there's a couple of other states we'll pick up seats also," Trump said on July 15.

Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you! Connect with us: share@abc15.com Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has defended the redistricting efforts, suggesting they're simply countering similar actions in Democratic states.

"Look at the map of Illinois, California New York and Massachusetts, they gerrymandered a long time ago," Abbott said.

Arizona State Representative Patty Contreras, a Democrat from District 12, participated in Saturday's protest.

"They're trying to rig it so they can get more members of Congress and that's just wrong," Contreras said.

In response to potential Republican gains in Texas, Democratic-led states like California are considering redrawing their own maps to favor more Democrats.

"We have got to recognize the cards we have been dealt. We have to fight fire with fire," California Governor Gavin Newsom said.

Contreras says she’s conflicted about this response from some of her colleagues but believes it may be their only option if the Republican states go through with their changes.

"I don't like the idea that we have to do this, I hope Texas and the other states decide to not go through with this gerrymandering. But if they do it's the only way we can fight back," Contreras said.

Unlike Texas, Arizona's district maps aren't drawn by the state legislature. That responsibility belongs to the Arizona Independent Redistricting Commission, which consists of two Republicans, two Democrats, and one independent who serves as chair.

The commission's maps created after the 2020 Census received high marks for fairness from independent reviewers.