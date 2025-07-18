Report: Scottsdale PD officer violated policy for firearm storage in detective’s 2024 death

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — A newly released internal affairs investigation states that a Scottsdale police officer violated department policy for firearm storage and handling when a gun discharged and killed a Scottsdale police officer last year.

The report, released to ABC15 on Thursday, said Officer Juan Roa received a 160-hour unpaid suspension.

In a statement, Scottsdale Police Chief Joe LeDuc called Detective Ryan So’s death “heartbreaking.” He said there is no evidence of criminal intent or misconduct, and the policy violation that was found was addressed through “appropriate disciplinary action.”

“This tragedy serves as a powerful reminder of the importance of our commitment to safety. We will continue to review and strengthen our protocols to help ensure that such a devastating incident never happens again,” said LeDuc.

Detective Ryan So was 38 years old when he was killed in June 2024.

He was helping to load equipment into a vehicle after serving a search warrant with a team when another officer’s rifle discharged after slipping from an unsecured bag. The safety on the rifle was off. Detective So was hit and killed.

The Maricopa County Medical Examiner later ruled his death accidental, saying he died of a gunshot wound to the neck.