WATCH: Saving Amy celebrates 10 years helping unhoused community in the Valley

Non-profit organization Saving Amy has been providing services to the unhoused community for a decade in the Valley.

Saving Amy helps people leaving shelters get access to wrap around services as part of a three-year program to keep their lives on track, often providing them with budget training, education, transportation and other important resources.

ABC15's Jane Caffrey talked with CEO Jennifer Kiernan to learn more about the group's efforts and hear how they have helped make an impact for 10 years. Watch the full story in the video player above.