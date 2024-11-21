New details on Scottsdale police detective killed in the line of duty

SCOTTSDALE, AZ — A report by the state’s worker-safety agency details more information about a Scottsdale police detective who died on the job earlier this year.

On the evening of June 13th, Detective Ryan So was part of a search warrant and arrest operation returning to their facility after serving a warrant. His team was unloading equipment from a vehicle when he picked up a backpack from the vehicle. The rifle inside was in a folded position when it fell out of the bag. The rifle butt hit the pavement and the weapon discharged, according to a report released Thursday by the Arizona Division of Occupational Safety and Health (ADOSH).

He later died at the hospital.

ADOSH did not issue any worker safety violations, saying the employer was not aware of the rifle’s condition.

The weapon that discharged was not So’s weapon, said ADOSH Director Brian Hudson on Thursday during a public meeting where the report was reviewed.

“Apparently there was a round in the chamber,” he said.

He acknowledged there may be internal policies within the Scottsdale Police Department related to gun storage and ammunition that are outside the jurisdiction of the state’s worker safety agency.

The detective’s sister, Haerena So, attended the meeting and, through tears, questioned why something so negligent was allowed to happen.

“Ryan’s death is not his fault. Ryan’s death was not caused by him.”

She said his family is reeling from “this terrible, horrible tragedy” and they have no closure.

The Maricopa County Medical Examiner has ruled So’s death accidental, saying he died of a gunshot wound to the neck.

The 38-year-old was a nine-year veteran of the Scottsdale Police Department. He left behind a wife and three children.

So was born in Scottsdale and attended the University of Arizona.

His pastor at Valley Life Church, Brian Bowman, described him as a devoted father and a beloved church member.

“Ryan loved Jesus with all his heart, and it showed in the way he cared for the people in our church,” Bowman told ABC15 in June. “He was a leader. People looked up to him and admired him.”

Another outside agency – the Mesa Police Department – is conducting an investigation into So’s death per protocol. Scottsdale Police said in a statement to AB15 the report is being reviewed for redactions. It did not have an estimated date for release.