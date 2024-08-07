Watch Now
Teen violence suspect Noah Pennington sentenced to prison

Pennington entered into plea agreements for three separate incidents
Noah Pennington, a 19-year-old suspect in teen violence cases, has been sentenced to three years in prison, according to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office.

Officials say Pennington entered into plea agreements in July for three separate incidents.

The list of charges Pennington was found guilty of is as follows:

  • Two counts of aggravated assault for using a deadly weapon to "intimidate two young individuals" in December 2022
  • One count of aggravated robbery for beating and robbing a 14-year-old boy along a Gilbert canal in May 2023
  • Possession of drug paraphernalia for being found with a bag of fentanyl pills in Mesa

After serving three years in prison, Pennington will have two years of supervised probation, MCAO says.

“We are doing great work holding perpetrators of teen violence accountable for their actions,” said County Attorney Rachel Mitchell. “Our message to the community is simple: these young adults are having to pay the price for their deliberate actions and know they cannot get away with it.”

Pennington's brother, Jacob, is also a suspect in teen violence cases and has been sentenced to three years of supervised probation and deferred jail time in two separate cases.

In January, ABC15 spoke to the Pennington brothers' mother regarding their arrests.

