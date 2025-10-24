Preston Lord defendant arrested again, appears in municipal court

GILBERT, AZ — About a year and a half after Talyn Vigil bonded out of custody, the 19-year-old has been arrested again in Gilbert.

Police there told ABC15 he was arrested on September 5 after they took two reports regarding an in-person contact and electronic communication that allegedly violated an order of protection.

Vigil was booked in on two counts of Violation of a Court Order, a class 1 misdemeanor.

The teen was originally arrested in March 2024 for felony murder and kidnapping related to the beating death of Preston Lord in Queen Creek.

He is still facing those charges and is currently supposed to be following a list of release conditions as he awaits trial.

Earlier this year, Vigil was denied a motion to remand his case back to the Grand Jury.

ABC15 is committed to finding the answers you need and holding those accountable. Submit your news tip to Investigators@abc15.com

The recent protective order is unrelated to the murder case, but ABC15 has been in communication with the family involved.

"The Maricopa County Attorney's Office and Maricopa County’s pre-trial services were contacted and informed of our arrest due to Vigil being on pretrial release on his case pending in the Maricopa County Superior Court," said Gilbert Police in a statement sent to ABC15.

ABC15 reached out to pretrial services to ask if this arrest, or any recent allegation, violates his release conditions. Our team has not received a response.

"Yes, we are aware of the arrest and monitoring it," said Erin Pellett, a Public Information Officer with MCAO.

Outside the court on Thursday, ABC15 attempted to ask Vigil about the recent arrest and murder case. The teen did not respond.

His court date in Gilbert was continued to December 18.

All six remaining defendants in the Preston Lord case are due back in court next month. Their current trial date is set for January 12, 2026.